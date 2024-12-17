Javonte Williams Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Javonte Williams and the Denver Broncos will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their 19th-ranked run defense (125.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Williams' next game against the Chargers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Williams vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 19, 2024

December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.13

39.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

0.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.58

13.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is the 34th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 135th overall, as he has posted 92.8 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

During his last three games, Williams has 9.1 total fantasy points (3.0 per game), toting the ball 18 times for 14 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 17 yards on five catches (nine targets).

Williams has put up 24.5 fantasy points (4.9 per game) during his last five games, running for 74 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 28 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 51 yards on 11 grabs (16 targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Williams' fantasy season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, when he collected 23.1 fantasy points with 88 rushing yards and two TDs on 14 carries. As a receiver, he hauled in three balls (on three targets) for 23 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Javonte Williams delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (0.4 points) in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, running for -2 yards on eight carries with two catches for six yards.

Chargers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up a TD catch by 16 players this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least two receiving TDs to three players this year.

Four players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this season.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

