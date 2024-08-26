menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Javonte Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Javonte Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Javonte Williams was the 31st-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, and picked up 2.3 fantasy points in Week 1. Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections on this Denver Broncos player.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Javonte Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points132.210132
2024 Projected Fantasy Points155.87323

Javonte Williams 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 17.0 fantasy points -- 21 carries, 79 yards; 4 receptions, 31 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 10 versus the Buffalo Bills. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Seahawks2.3823021023

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Javonte Williams vs. Other Broncos Rushers

The Broncos, who ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the ball 46.8% of the time. Here's a look at how Williams' 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams2177743373.6
Jaleel McLaughlin76410175.4
Zach Wilson36211025.9
Marvin Mims930013.3

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Javonte Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup