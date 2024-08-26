Javonte Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Javonte Williams was the 31st-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, and picked up 2.3 fantasy points in Week 1. Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections on this Denver Broncos player.

Javonte Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 132.2 101 32 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 155.8 73 23

Javonte Williams 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 17.0 fantasy points -- 21 carries, 79 yards; 4 receptions, 31 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 10 versus the Buffalo Bills. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Seahawks 2.3 8 23 0 2 1 0 23

Javonte Williams vs. Other Broncos Rushers

The Broncos, who ranked 19th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the ball 46.8% of the time. Here's a look at how Williams' 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 217 774 3 37 3.6 Jaleel McLaughlin 76 410 1 7 5.4 Zach Wilson 36 211 0 2 5.9 Marvin Mims 9 30 0 1 3.3

Want more data and analysis on Javonte Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.