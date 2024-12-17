Jauan Jennings Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Jauan Jennings and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Miami Dolphins and their eighth-ranked pass defense (205 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Jennings' next game against the Dolphins, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Jennings vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.30

56.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Jennings Fantasy Performance

With 116.5 fantasy points in 2024 (9.7 per game), Jennings is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 90th overall.

In his last three games, Jennings has accumulated 29.7 total fantasy points (9.9 per game), catching 12 balls (on 22 targets) for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Jennings has produced 48.8 fantasy points (9.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 27 passes on 40 targets for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of Jennings' fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Los Angeles Rams, when he put up 35.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jauan Jennings had his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he tallied just 1.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Dolphins this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Miami this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Miami has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Dolphins have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Miami has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

