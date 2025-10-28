Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will face the Minnesota Vikings and their eighth-ranked passing defense (188.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Goff, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Vikings.

Thinking about playing Goff this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jared Goff Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 Projected Passing Yards: 251.94

251.94 Projected Passing TDs: 1.75

1.75 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.08

5.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

With 117.5 fantasy points this season (16.8 per game), Goff is the 13th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 20th among all players.

In his last three games, Goff has amassed 47.2 fantasy points (15.7 per game), connecting on 62-of-81 throws for 702 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 12 rushing yards on five carries.

Goff has completed 98-of-136 passes for 1,072 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 72.6 total fantasy points (14.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 18 rushing yards on nine attempts.

The peak of Goff's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, when he posted 34.0 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jared Goff stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 241 yards and one touchdown with one interception with seven yards on two attempts on the ground (10.3 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown reception by 10 players this year.

Only one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jared Goff? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.