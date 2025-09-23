Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play the Cleveland Browns, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (147.0 yards conceded per game).

With Goff's next game versus the Browns, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Goff this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jared Goff Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Passing Yards: 268.99

268.99 Projected Passing TDs: 1.67

1.67 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.65

6.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

With 57.6 fantasy points in 2025 (19.2 per game), Goff is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 12th overall.

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Goff connected on 71.4% of his passes for 202 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions with six rushing yards on the ground, good for 12.7 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Cleveland's defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Browns have given up a TD catch by five players this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

The Browns have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jared Goff? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.