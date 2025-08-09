Jared Goff 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff was sixth among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 323.5. Heading into 2025, he is the 10th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Jared Goff Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Goff's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 323.5 6 6 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 293.4 10 10

Jared Goff 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Goff finished with 41.1 fantasy points -- 38-of-59 (64.4%), 494 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 15 versus the Buffalo Bills. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Rams 11.4 18-for-28 217 1 1 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 8.8 34-for-55 307 0 2 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 14.6 18-for-23 199 2 1 0 Week 4 Seahawks 26.2 18-for-18 292 2 0 0 Week 6 @Cowboys 25.1 18-for-25 315 3 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 18.8 22-for-25 280 2 0 0 Week 8 Titans 15.5 12-for-15 85 3 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jared Goff and the Lions Receiving Corps

Goff racked up 4,629 passing yards (272.3 per game) with a 72.4% completion percentage last year (390-of-539), while throwing 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Below is a glance at how a few of Goff's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Amon-Ra St. Brown 141 115 1263 12 31 Jameson Williams 91 58 1001 7 10 Sam LaPorta 83 60 726 7 17

