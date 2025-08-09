FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jared Goff 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff was sixth among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 323.5. Heading into 2025, he is the 10th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Jared Goff Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Goff's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points323.566
2025 Projected Fantasy Points293.41010

Jared Goff 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Goff finished with 41.1 fantasy points -- 38-of-59 (64.4%), 494 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 15 versus the Buffalo Bills. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Rams11.418-for-28217110
Week 2Buccaneers8.834-for-55307020
Week 3@Cardinals14.618-for-23199210
Week 4Seahawks26.218-for-18292200
Week 6@Cowboys25.118-for-25315300
Week 7@Vikings18.822-for-25280200
Week 8Titans15.512-for-1585300

Jared Goff and the Lions Receiving Corps

Goff racked up 4,629 passing yards (272.3 per game) with a 72.4% completion percentage last year (390-of-539), while throwing 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Below is a glance at how a few of Goff's possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Amon-Ra St. Brown14111512631231
Jameson Williams91581001710
Sam LaPorta8360726717

Want more data and analysis on Jared Goff? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

