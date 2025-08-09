FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Jameson Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jameson Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is the 28th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after posting 154.2 points a year ago (13th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Jameson Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points154.26813
2025 Projected Fantasy Points123.39227

Jameson Williams 2024 Game-by-Game

Williams accumulated 21.0 fantasy points -- five catches, 143 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Rams19.4951211
Week 2Buccaneers9.4115790
Week 3@Cardinals0.23190
Week 4Seahawks14.022801
Week 6@Cowboys14.743761
Week 7@Vikings-0.411-40
Week 10@Texans5.353530

Jameson Williams vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions threw the ball on 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Williams' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jameson Williams91581001710
Amon-Ra St. Brown14111512631231
Sam LaPorta8360726717
Jahmyr Gibbs6352517411

Want more data and analysis on Jameson Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

