Jameson Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is the 28th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after posting 154.2 points a year ago (13th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Jameson Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 154.2 68 13 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 123.3 92 27

Jameson Williams 2024 Game-by-Game

Williams accumulated 21.0 fantasy points -- five catches, 143 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 19.4 9 5 121 1 Week 2 Buccaneers 9.4 11 5 79 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 0.2 3 1 9 0 Week 4 Seahawks 14.0 2 2 80 1 Week 6 @Cowboys 14.7 4 3 76 1 Week 7 @Vikings -0.4 1 1 -4 0 Week 10 @Texans 5.3 5 3 53 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jameson Williams vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions threw the ball on 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Williams' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jameson Williams 91 58 1001 7 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown 141 115 1263 12 31 Sam LaPorta 83 60 726 7 17 Jahmyr Gibbs 63 52 517 4 11

Want more data and analysis on Jameson Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.