James Madison vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The James Madison Dukes will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles in college football action on Saturday.

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: James Madison: (-230) | Georgia Southern: (+188)

James Madison: (-230) | Georgia Southern: (+188) Spread: James Madison: -5.5 (-112) | Georgia Southern: +5.5 (-108)

James Madison: -5.5 (-112) | Georgia Southern: +5.5 (-108) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Betting Trends

James Madison is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

James Madison owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

James Madison has played five games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Georgia Southern's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-1-0.

Georgia Southern doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One of Georgia Southern's four games has hit the over.

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dukes win (80.8%)

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Point Spread

Georgia Southern is the underdog by 5.5 points against James Madison. Georgia Southern is -112 to cover the spread, and James Madison is -108.

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Over/Under

James Madison versus Georgia Southern on October 14 has an over/under of 59.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for James Madison vs. Georgia Southern reveal James Madison as the favorite (-230) and Georgia Southern as the underdog (+188).

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games James Madison 33.2 71 22.6 37 47.9 2 5 Georgia Southern 35 62 20.2 23 63.8 2 5

