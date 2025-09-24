James Madison vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the James Madison Dukes playing the Georgia Southern Eagles.

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: James Madison: (-800) | Georgia Southern: (+540)

James Madison: (-800) | Georgia Southern: (+540) Spread: James Madison: -17.5 (-105) | Georgia Southern: +17.5 (-115)

James Madison: -17.5 (-105) | Georgia Southern: +17.5 (-115) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Betting Trends

James Madison has covered the spread in every game this season.

James Madison has covered every time (1-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of three James Madison games have hit the over this season.

Georgia Southern has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Georgia Southern has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Every Georgia Southern game has gone over the point total this year.

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dukes win (90.8%)

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Point Spread

Georgia Southern is listed as an underdog by 17.5 points (-115 odds), and James Madison, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Over/Under

James Madison versus Georgia Southern, on Sept. 27, has an over/under of 57.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Moneyline

The James Madison vs Georgia Southern moneyline has James Madison as a -800 favorite, while Georgia Southern is a +540 underdog.

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games James Madison 30.0 94 17.0 22 52.2 3 Georgia Southern 30.0 59 38.0 130 57.0 4

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field

