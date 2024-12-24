James Cook Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook will be up against the 16th-ranked rushing defense of the New York Jets (121.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Cook's next game versus the Jets, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Cook vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.12

64.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.01

17.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook has compiled 214.6 fantasy points in 2024 (15.3 per game), which ranks him seventh at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 25 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Cook has totaled 52.8 fantasy points (17.6 per game) as he's run for 225 yards and scored three touchdowns on 31 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 63 yards on six catches (six targets) with one TDs.

Cook has put up 85.5 fantasy points (17.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 352 yards and scoring six touchdowns on 54 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 83 yards on 12 grabs (13 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Cook's season as a fantasy producer came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, as he tallied 27.5 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 78 rushing yards on 11 carries (7.1 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, James Cook stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, rushing six times for 20 yards, with two receptions for nine yards as a receiver (2.9 fantasy points).

Jets Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jets this year.

New York has allowed four players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Jets have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

New York has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Jets have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

New York has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players this season.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

