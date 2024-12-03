James Cook Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

James Cook and the Buffalo Bills will play the Los Angeles Rams and their 28th-ranked run defense (144.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Cook vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.25

64.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.93

17.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

With 161.8 fantasy points in 2024 (14.7 per game), Cook is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 30th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Cook has amassed 47.2 fantasy points (15.7 per game) as he's rushed for 207 yards and scored four touchdowns on 42 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 25 yards on seven grabs (10 targets).

Cook has totaled 79.4 fantasy points (15.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 362 yards with six touchdowns on 69 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 72 yards on 15 grabs (19 targets).

The highlight of Cook's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the Miami Dolphins, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 27.5 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 78 rushing yards on 11 attempts (7.1 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, James Cook had his worst game of the season in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he put up just 4.8 fantasy points (9 carries, 39 yards).

Rams Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

The Rams have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed six players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have given up a touchdown catch by 15 players this season.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this season.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Rams this year.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Rams this year.

