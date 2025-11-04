James Cook Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook will match up with the 30th-ranked rushing defense of the Miami Dolphins (145.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Cook's next game versus the Dolphins, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

James Cook Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

18.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.5

19.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 104.67

104.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.86

0.86 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.68

21.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 138.7 fantasy points (17.3 per game) rank him third at the RB position and 15th overall.

In his last three games, Cook has picked up 54.8 fantasy points (18.3 per game), running for 417 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 63 carries.

Cook has posted 79.2 fantasy points (15.8 per game) during his last five games, running for 583 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 100 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 29 yards on four grabs (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Cook's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 outburst versus the Carolina Panthers, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 33.6 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 216 rushing yards on 19 attempts (11.4 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, James Cook let down his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 5, when he mustered only 4.9 fantasy points (15 carries, 49 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Miami has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Dolphins have given up a TD catch by 14 players this year.

Miami has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown versus Miami this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Dolphins this season.

