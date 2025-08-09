James Cook 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2025 season, James Cook is the 14th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Buffalo Bills player was seventh among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 234.7. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
James Cook Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Cook's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|234.7
|24
|7
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|151.9
|62
|17
James Cook 2024 Game-by-Game
Cook picked up 27.5 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 17 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|10.3
|19
|71
|0
|3
|3
|0
|103
|Week 2
|@Dolphins
|27.5
|11
|78
|2
|1
|1
|1
|95
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|14.7
|11
|39
|1
|5
|4
|0
|87
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|4.8
|9
|39
|0
|1
|1
|0
|48
|Week 5
|@Texans
|15.9
|20
|82
|1
|3
|2
|0
|99
|Week 7
|Titans
|9.2
|12
|32
|1
|-
|0
|0
|32
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|25.3
|17
|111
|2
|3
|3
|0
|133
James Cook vs. Other Bills Rushers
The Bills ran 51.4% passing plays and 48.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Cook's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|James Cook
|207
|1,009
|16
|48
|4.9
|Josh Allen
|102
|531
|12
|31
|5.2
|Ray Davis
|113
|442
|3
|18
|3.9
|Ty Johnson
|41
|213
|1
|7
|5.2
Want more data and analysis on James Cook? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.