NFL

James Cook 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

James Cook 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, James Cook is the 14th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Buffalo Bills player was seventh among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 234.7. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

James Cook Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Cook's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points234.7247
2025 Projected Fantasy Points151.96217

James Cook 2024 Game-by-Game

Cook picked up 27.5 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 17 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Cardinals10.319710330103
Week 2@Dolphins27.51178211195
Week 3Jaguars14.71139154087
Week 4@Ravens4.8939011048
Week 5@Texans15.92082132099
Week 7Titans9.212321-0032
Week 8@Seahawks25.3171112330133

James Cook vs. Other Bills Rushers

The Bills ran 51.4% passing plays and 48.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Cook's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
James Cook2071,00916484.9
Josh Allen10253112315.2
Ray Davis1134423183.9
Ty Johnson41213175.2

Want more data and analysis on James Cook? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

