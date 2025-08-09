James Cook 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2025 season, James Cook is the 14th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Buffalo Bills player was seventh among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 234.7. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

James Cook Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Cook's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 234.7 24 7 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 151.9 62 17

James Cook 2024 Game-by-Game

Cook picked up 27.5 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 17 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Cardinals 10.3 19 71 0 3 3 0 103 Week 2 @Dolphins 27.5 11 78 2 1 1 1 95 Week 3 Jaguars 14.7 11 39 1 5 4 0 87 Week 4 @Ravens 4.8 9 39 0 1 1 0 48 Week 5 @Texans 15.9 20 82 1 3 2 0 99 Week 7 Titans 9.2 12 32 1 - 0 0 32 Week 8 @Seahawks 25.3 17 111 2 3 3 0 133 View Full Table ChevronDown

James Cook vs. Other Bills Rushers

The Bills ran 51.4% passing plays and 48.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Cook's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Cook 207 1,009 16 48 4.9 Josh Allen 102 531 12 31 5.2 Ray Davis 113 442 3 18 3.9 Ty Johnson 41 213 1 7 5.2

Want more data and analysis on James Cook? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.