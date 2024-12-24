James Conner Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Los Angeles Rams and their 25th-ranked run defense (131.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Conner for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you below.

Conner vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.94

37.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.48

12.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Conner Fantasy Performance

With 206.0 fantasy points this season (13.7 per game), Conner is the eighth-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 27th among all players.

During his last three games, Conner has delivered 66.6 total fantasy points (22.2 per game), running the ball 49 times for 317 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 109 yards on 13 receptions (13 targets) with one TDs.

Conner has delivered 79.6 total fantasy points (15.9 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 73 times for 393 yards and three scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 163 yards on 21 receptions (22 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Conner's fantasy season was a Week 15 outburst against the New England Patriots, a matchup in which he put up 25.8 fantasy points (16 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs; 5 receptions, 28 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, James Conner disappointed his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, when he managed only 2.5 fantasy points (9 carries, 17 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Los Angeles this season.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Rams this season.

A total of seven players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed a touchdown catch by 19 players this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

