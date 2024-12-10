Jameis Winston Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Jameis Winston and the Cleveland Browns will face the Kansas City Chiefs and their 20th-ranked passing defense (221.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Winston a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chiefs? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Winston vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Passing Yards: 236.78

236.78 Projected Passing TDs: 1.37

1.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.31

14.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Winston Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Winston is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player (54th overall), posting 131.6 total fantasy points (13.2 per game).

Through his last three games, Winston has connected on 76-of-126 throws for 928 yards, with six passing touchdowns and six interceptions, resulting in 61.8 total fantasy points (20.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 46 rushing yards on 10 attempts with one TD.

Winston has piled up 1,558 passing yards (132-of-218) with nine TDs and nine picks in his last five games, leading to 98.5 fantasy points (19.7 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 81 yards rushing on 16 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Winston's fantasy season was a Week 13 performance against the Denver Broncos, a matchup in which he tallied 33.0 fantasy points (3 carries, 11 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jameis Winston delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (0.1 points) in Week 3 against the New York Giants, passing for zero yards and zero touchdowns with picks.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Chiefs have allowed a TD catch by 17 players this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Kansas City this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Chiefs this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jameis Winston? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.