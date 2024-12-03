Jameis Winston Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Quarterback Jameis Winston has a matchup versus the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league (220.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Winston worth a look for his next matchup against the Steelers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Winston vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Passing Yards: 242.77

242.77 Projected Passing TDs: 1.19

1.19 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.55

11.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Winston Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Winston is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player (67th overall), tallying 116.3 total fantasy points (12.9 per game).

During his last three games, Winston has compiled 1,111 passing yards (82-of-131) for six passing TDs with four picks, leading to 73.1 fantasy points (24.4 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 26 yards rushing on seven carries with one touchdown.

Winston has amassed 106.8 fantasy points (21.4 per game) in his last five games, completing 135-of-218 passes for 1,680 yards, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's added 55 rushing yards on 14 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Winston's fantasy season came against the Denver Broncos last week, when he piled up 33.0 fantasy points with 497 passing yards, four TDs, and three picks. With his legs, he added 11 rushing yards on three carries (3.7 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Jameis Winston disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Giants in Week 3, when he mustered only 0.1 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Steelers this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have given up a TD reception by 12 players this year.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Steelers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

