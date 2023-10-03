Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is looking at a matchup versus the sixth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (184.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Thinking about Hurts for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you below.

Hurts vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 22.40

22.40 Projected Passing Yards: 249.39

249.39 Projected Passing TDs: 1.59

1.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.21

42.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

With 81.8 fantasy points in 2023 (20.5 per game), Hurts is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position and ninth overall.

Through his last three games, Hurts has connected on 66-of-97 throws for 789 yards, with four passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 69.3 total fantasy points (23.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 97 rushing yards on 31 attempts with three TDs.

The peak of Hurts' fantasy season came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, when he compiled 25.2 fantasy points with 193 passing yards, one TD, and one pick. With his legs, he added 35 rushing yards on 12 carries (2.9 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts disappointed his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 1, when he managed only 12.5 fantasy points -- 22-of-33 (66.7%), 170 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 9 carries, 37 yards. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles is yet to allow a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Los Angeles this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Rams have allowed a touchdown catch by three players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

