Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 3

Will Byron Buxton or Matt Wallner hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 105 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 136 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 136 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 121 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 121 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 94 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 94 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Derek Hill (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 122 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 122 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 94 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 94 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 46 HR in 135 games (has homered in 31.9% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 46 HR in 135 games (has homered in 31.9% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 124 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 124 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 113 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 113 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 133 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 133 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 127 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 127 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Cam Devanney (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 43 HR in 128 games (has homered in 28.9% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 43 HR in 128 games (has homered in 28.9% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 56 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 56 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 106 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 106 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 116 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 116 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 122 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 122 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 117 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 117 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 133 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Rafael Devers (Giants): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 140 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 140 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 136 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 136 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 109 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 109 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 130 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 130 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 91 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 91 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 105 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 105 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 95 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 95 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 140 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 140 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 129 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 129 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 112 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 112 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 138 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 138 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 122 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 122 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Brett Harris (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 51 HR in 136 games (has homered in 30.9% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 51 HR in 136 games (has homered in 30.9% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 40 HR in 132 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 40 HR in 132 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 136 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 136 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 115 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 115 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 116 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 116 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 129 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 129 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 138 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 138 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Carson Williams (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Cole Young (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 134 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 134 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 87 games

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 121 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 118 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 118 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 118 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 139 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 139 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 60 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 60 games Jonah Heim (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Josh Smith (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 139 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 139 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 125 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 125 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 60 games

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 136 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 136 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 119 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 136 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 136 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 123 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 123 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 134 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 134 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Matt Lugo (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 127 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 127 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 114 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 114 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 113 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 113 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Taylor Ward (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 134 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 134 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 124 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 124 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Niko Kavadas (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Luke Maile (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Randal Grichuk (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 138 games (has homered in 31.2% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 138 games (has homered in 31.2% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 110 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 110 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 133 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 133 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 130 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 130 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 136 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 132 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 132 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 124 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 124 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

New York Mets at Detroit Tigers

Juan Soto (Mets): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 137 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 137 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 139 games (has homered in 20.1% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 139 games (has homered in 20.1% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 136 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 136 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 134 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 134 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 132 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 132 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 124 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 124 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 124 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 124 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Hayden Senger (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Starling Marte (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Jake Rogers (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds

Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 46 games (has homered in 32.6% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 46 games (has homered in 32.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 115 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 115 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 136 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 136 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 129 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 129 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 100 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 100 games Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 120 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 120 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 126 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

Ronald Acuna (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 139 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 139 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 127 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 127 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 136 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 136 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 139 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 139 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 136 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 136 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jake Fraley (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 133 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 133 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Vidal Brujan (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Jurickson Profar (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 119 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 119 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 94 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 94 games (has homered in 16% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 135 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 135 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 136 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 136 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 130 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 130 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 47 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jhostynxon Garcia (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 115 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 115 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

