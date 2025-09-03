Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the Texas Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-71) vs. Texas Rangers (72-68)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and RSN

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-110) | TEX: (-106)

ARI: (-110) | TEX: (-106) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-176) | TEX: -1.5 (+146)

ARI: +1.5 (-176) | TEX: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 10-13, 4.94 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 9-7, 3.77 ERA

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (10-13) for the Diamondbacks and Jack Leiter (9-7) for the Rangers. When Gallen starts, his team is 12-16-0 against the spread this season. Gallen's team has a record of 6-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers are 15-9-0 ATS in Leiter's 24 starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 5-12 in Leiter's 17 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (59.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Moneyline

Arizona is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a -106 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Rangers are +146 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Rangers on Sept. 3 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 41, or 51.2%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 41 times in 80 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 136 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 66-70-0 in 136 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won 25 of the 68 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Texas has a 23-40 record (winning only 36.5% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 139 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-75-2).

The Rangers have put together a 75-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.446) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .384.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 68th in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (126) this season while batting .256 with 72 extra-base hits. He's slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average is 86th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Ketel Marte has 116 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391.

Marte takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Alek Thomas has been key for Arizona with 94 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .371.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is batting .248 with 22 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 100th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .235 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .277.

Including all qualified players, he is 130th in batting average, 151st in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith has a .375 slugging percentage, which paces the Rangers.

Josh Jung is hitting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rangers Head to Head

9/2/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/1/2025: 7-5 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/12/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2025: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/10/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/29/2024: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/28/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 11/1/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!