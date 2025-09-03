Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3
On Wednesday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the Texas Rangers.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (69-71) vs. Texas Rangers (72-68)
- Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
- Time: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID and RSN
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-110) | TEX: (-106)
- Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-176) | TEX: -1.5 (+146)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 10-13, 4.94 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 9-7, 3.77 ERA
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (10-13) for the Diamondbacks and Jack Leiter (9-7) for the Rangers. When Gallen starts, his team is 12-16-0 against the spread this season. Gallen's team has a record of 6-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers are 15-9-0 ATS in Leiter's 24 starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 5-12 in Leiter's 17 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (59.5%)
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Moneyline
- Arizona is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a -106 underdog on the road.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Rangers are +146 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for Diamondbacks-Rangers on Sept. 3 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 41, or 51.2%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Arizona has come away with a win 41 times in 80 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 136 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 66-70-0 in 136 games with a line this season.
- The Rangers have won 25 of the 68 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36.8%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Texas has a 23-40 record (winning only 36.5% of its games).
- The Rangers have played in 139 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-75-2).
- The Rangers have put together a 75-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54% of the time).
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.446) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .384.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 68th in slugging.
- Perdomo hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.
- Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (126) this season while batting .256 with 72 extra-base hits. He's slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- His batting average is 86th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage fifth.
- Ketel Marte has 116 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391.
- Marte takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.
- Alek Thomas has been key for Arizona with 94 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .371.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Wyatt Langford is batting .248 with 22 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- He is 100th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.
- Adolis Garcia is hitting .235 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .277.
- Including all qualified players, he is 130th in batting average, 151st in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.
- Josh Smith has a .375 slugging percentage, which paces the Rangers.
- Josh Jung is hitting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Head to Head
- 9/2/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/1/2025: 7-5 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/13/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/12/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/11/2025: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/11/2024: 14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/10/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 5/29/2024: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/28/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 11/1/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
