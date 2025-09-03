Eagles vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1 Thursday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys in NFL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Eagles vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (85.3%)

Eagles vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Eagles are 8.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Eagles are -105 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -115 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Cowboys Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Eagles-Cowboys on Sept. 4, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Eagles vs Cowboys Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -450 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +350 underdog on the road.

Eagles vs Cowboys Betting Trends

The Eagles had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Eagles had no wins ATS (0-2) as an 8.5-point favorite or more last year.

Out of 17 Philadelphia games last season, seven hit the over.

Against the spread, the Cowboys were 7-10-0 last season.

Dallas did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 8.5 points or greater last year.

The Cowboys had 11 of their 17 games hit the over last season.

Check out even more in-depth Eagles vs. Cowboys analysis on FanDuel Research.

Eagles vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-450) | DAL: (+350)

PHI: (-450) | DAL: (+350) Spread: PHI: -8.5 (-105) | DAL: +8.5 (-115)

PHI: -8.5 (-105) | DAL: +8.5 (-115) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!