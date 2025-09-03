MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 3
Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can German Marquez record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 3, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
- Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Yoendrys Gomez (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
- Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
- Eury Pérez (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
New York Yankees at Houston Astros
- Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
- Jason Alexander (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
- German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals
- Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -172) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Adrian Houser (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Nabil Crismatt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
- Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Jake Latz (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals
- Ryan Bergert (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- José Quintana (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -178, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
New York Mets at Detroit Tigers
- Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds
- Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
- Shane Bieber (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs
- Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres
- Yu Darvish (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Cade Povich (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Tyler Wells (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Nestor Cortes (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances