Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 3

Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can German Marquez record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Yoendrys Gomez (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -174) | 3.5 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances Eury Pérez (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +130) | 5.3 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances Jason Alexander (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 3.5 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals

Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -172) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -152) | 5.7 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Adrian Houser (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Nabil Crismatt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +112) | 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 5.3 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -168) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances Jake Latz (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

Ryan Bergert (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances José Quintana (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -178, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

New York Mets at Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds

Zack Littell (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -114) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances Shane Bieber (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +120) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres