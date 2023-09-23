Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Jakobi Meyers will take on the team with last season's 19th-ranked pass defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers (222.3 yards conceded per game), in Week 3 -- kicking off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Meyers, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Steelers.

Thinking about playing Meyers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Meyers vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.37

7.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.07

57.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 103rd overall and 32nd at his position, Meyers picked up 113.3 fantasy points (8.1 per game) in 2022.

In his one game this season so far, Meyers had nine receptions on 10 targets, for 81 yards, and ended up with 20.1 fantasy points.

In his best performance last year -- Week 5 against the Detroit Lions -- Meyers accumulated 17.1 fantasy points. His stat line: seven catches, 111 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Meyers picked up 14.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 83 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best showing of the season.

In Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, Meyers finished with a season-low 2.2 fantasy points, via this stat line: three receptions, 22 yards, on five targets.

In his second-worst game of the season, Meyers ended up with 2.4 fantasy points -- five receptions, 42 yards, on six targets -- in Week 9 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh surrendered more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

17 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Steelers last year.

Against Pittsburgh last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Steelers allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Pittsburgh let eight players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the Steelers allowed a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Pittsburgh allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Steelers gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players last season.

On the ground, Pittsburgh allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, no player ran for multiple TDs against the Steelers last season.

Want more data and analysis on Jakobi Meyers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.