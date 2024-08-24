Jakobi Meyers 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2024 season, the Las Vegas Raiders' Jakobi Meyers was the 53rd-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he picked up 6.4 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Jakobi Meyers Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Meyers' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|147.6
|76
|21
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|97.9
|144
|57
Jakobi Meyers 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Denver Broncos -- Meyers finished with 20.1 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 81 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|6.4
|3
|3
|61
|0
Jakobi Meyers vs. Other Raiders Receivers
The Raiders ran 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Meyers' 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jakobi Meyers
|106
|71
|807
|8
|15
|Davante Adams
|175
|103
|1144
|8
|29
|Tre Tucker
|34
|19
|331
|2
|3
|Michael Mayer
|40
|27
|304
|2
|7
