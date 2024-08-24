Jakobi Meyers 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, the Las Vegas Raiders' Jakobi Meyers was the 53rd-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he picked up 6.4 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Jakobi Meyers Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Meyers' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 147.6 76 21 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 97.9 144 57

Jakobi Meyers 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Denver Broncos -- Meyers finished with 20.1 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 81 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 6.4 3 3 61 0

Jakobi Meyers vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders ran 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Meyers' 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jakobi Meyers 106 71 807 8 15 Davante Adams 175 103 1144 8 29 Tre Tucker 34 19 331 2 3 Michael Mayer 40 27 304 2 7

