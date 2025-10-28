Jake Ferguson Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Arizona Cardinals and their 25th-ranked pass defense (234.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Jake Ferguson Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 3, 2025

November 3, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.96

31.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Ferguson Fantasy Performance

Ferguson has been one of the top players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking fourth with 8.7 fantasy points per game (69.4 total points). He is 77th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Ferguson has posted 24.2 fantasy points (8.1 per game), as he's caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 62 yards and three touchdowns.

Ferguson has been targeted 27 times, with 24 receptions for 151 yards and six TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 51.1 fantasy points (10.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Ferguson's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 performance versus the New York Jets, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 16.9 total fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this year.

A total of Seven players have caught a TD pass versus the Cardinals this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed just one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Cardinals have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

