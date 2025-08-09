Jahmyr Gibbs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jahmyr Gibbs is the third-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after picking up 310.9 fantasy points a year ago (third among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Detroit Lions player, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jahmyr Gibbs Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Gibbs' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 310.9 11 3 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 257.4 18 1

Jahmyr Gibbs 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings -- Gibbs finished with 41.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 23 carries, 139 yards, 3 TDs; 5 receptions, 31 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Rams 13.4 11 40 1 6 4 0 74 Week 2 Buccaneers 10.6 13 84 0 7 7 0 106 Week 3 @Cardinals 16.3 16 83 0 0 0 1 103 Week 4 Seahawks 19.8 14 78 2 0 0 0 78 Week 6 @Cowboys 9.1 12 63 0 5 3 0 91 Week 7 @Vikings 28.0 15 116 2 4 4 0 160 Week 8 Titans 19.3 11 127 1 1 1 0 133 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Other Lions Rushers

The Lions called a pass on 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Gibbs' 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jahmyr Gibbs 250 1,412 16 50 5.6 David Montgomery 185 775 12 49 4.2 Craig Reynolds 31 139 0 0 4.5 Jameson Williams 11 61 1 1 5.5

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jahmyr Gibbs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.