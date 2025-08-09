Jahmyr Gibbs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jahmyr Gibbs is the third-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after picking up 310.9 fantasy points a year ago (third among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Detroit Lions player, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Jahmyr Gibbs Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Gibbs' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|310.9
|11
|3
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|257.4
|18
|1
Jahmyr Gibbs 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings -- Gibbs finished with 41.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 23 carries, 139 yards, 3 TDs; 5 receptions, 31 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Rams
|13.4
|11
|40
|1
|6
|4
|0
|74
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|10.6
|13
|84
|0
|7
|7
|0
|106
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|16.3
|16
|83
|0
|0
|0
|1
|103
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|19.8
|14
|78
|2
|0
|0
|0
|78
|Week 6
|@Cowboys
|9.1
|12
|63
|0
|5
|3
|0
|91
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|28.0
|15
|116
|2
|4
|4
|0
|160
|Week 8
|Titans
|19.3
|11
|127
|1
|1
|1
|0
|133
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Other Lions Rushers
The Lions called a pass on 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Gibbs' 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|250
|1,412
|16
|50
|5.6
|David Montgomery
|185
|775
|12
|49
|4.2
|Craig Reynolds
|31
|139
|0
|0
|4.5
|Jameson Williams
|11
|61
|1
|1
|5.5
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Jahmyr Gibbs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.