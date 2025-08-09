FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Jahmyr Gibbs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jahmyr Gibbs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jahmyr Gibbs is the third-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after picking up 310.9 fantasy points a year ago (third among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Detroit Lions player, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jahmyr Gibbs Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Gibbs' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points310.9113
2025 Projected Fantasy Points257.4181

Jahmyr Gibbs 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings -- Gibbs finished with 41.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 23 carries, 139 yards, 3 TDs; 5 receptions, 31 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Rams13.41140164074
Week 2Buccaneers10.613840770106
Week 3@Cardinals16.316830001103
Week 4Seahawks19.81478200078
Week 6@Cowboys9.11263053091
Week 7@Vikings28.0151162440160
Week 8Titans19.3111271110133

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Other Lions Rushers

The Lions called a pass on 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Gibbs' 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jahmyr Gibbs2501,41216505.6
David Montgomery18577512494.2
Craig Reynolds31139004.5
Jameson Williams1161115.5

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jahmyr Gibbs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup