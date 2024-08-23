Jahmyr Gibbs 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jahmyr Gibbs put up 190.1 fantasy points last year, 10th among all NFL running backs. The Detroit Lions RB is currently the fourth-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Jahmyr Gibbs Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Gibbs' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 190.1 37 10 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 221.2 38 7

Jahmyr Gibbs 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Gibbs posted a season-high 24.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 26 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 37 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Chiefs 6.0 7 42 0 2 2 0 60 Week 2 Seahawks 5.6 7 17 0 9 7 0 56 Week 3 Falcons 8.2 17 80 0 2 1 0 82 Week 4 @Packers 5.1 8 40 0 5 4 0 51 Week 7 @Ravens 18.6 11 68 1 10 9 0 126 Week 8 Raiders 24.9 26 152 1 5 5 0 189 Week 10 @Chargers 23.2 14 77 2 5 3 0 112 View Full Table

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Other Lions Rushers

The Lions ran 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked fifth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Gibbs' 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jahmyr Gibbs 182 945 10 37 5.2 David Montgomery 219 1,015 13 50 4.6 David Montgomery 39 183 2 10 4.7 Craig Reynolds 41 179 1 6 4.4

