NFL

Jahmyr Gibbs 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jahmyr Gibbs put up 190.1 fantasy points last year, 10th among all NFL running backs. The Detroit Lions RB is currently the fourth-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Jahmyr Gibbs Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Gibbs' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points190.13710
2024 Projected Fantasy Points221.2387

Jahmyr Gibbs 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Gibbs posted a season-high 24.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 26 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 37 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Chiefs6.0742022060
Week 2Seahawks5.6717097056
Week 3Falcons8.21780021082
Week 4@Packers5.1840054051
Week 7@Ravens18.6116811090126
Week 8Raiders24.9261521550189
Week 10@Chargers23.214772530112
View Full Table

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Other Lions Rushers

The Lions ran 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked fifth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Gibbs' 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jahmyr Gibbs18294510375.2
David Montgomery2191,01513504.6
David Montgomery391832104.7
Craig Reynolds41179164.4

Want more data and analysis on Jahmyr Gibbs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

