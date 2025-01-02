Jahan Dotson Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles WR Jahan Dotson will be up against the 10th-ranked passing defense of the New York Giants (208.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Dotson vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.15

37.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Dotson Fantasy Performance

With 13.5 fantasy points this season (1.0 per game), Dotson is the 136th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 388th among all players.

During his last three games Dotson has been targeted four times, with two receptions for 12 yards and zero TDs, leading to 1.2 fantasy points (0.4 per game) during that stretch.

Dotson has put up 2.4 fantasy points (0.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted seven targets into four catches for 24 yards and zero TDs.

The highlight of Dotson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, as he put up 3.6 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this year.

New York has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Giants this year.

New York has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards rushing to six players this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to 15 players this year.

The Giants have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

