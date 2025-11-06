Jacoby Brissett Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

In Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals will play the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 18th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (218 yards allowed per game).

With Brissett's next game against the Seahawks, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Jacoby Brissett Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Passing Yards: 221.13

221.13 Projected Passing TDs: 1.10

1.10 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.65

8.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Brissett Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Brissett is currently the 32nd-ranked player in fantasy (108th overall), with 65.5 total fantasy points (13.1 per game).

Over his last three games, Brissett has tallied 65.3 fantasy points (21.8 per game), as he's racked up 860 yards on 73-of-111 passing with six touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 49 rushing yards on 14 carries with one TD.

The high point of Brissett's fantasy season so far was last week against the Dallas Cowboys, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 24.8 fantasy points.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Seahawks have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

