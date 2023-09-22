Jacksonville State vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jacksonville State vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Jacksonville State: (-255) | Eastern Michigan: (+205)

Jacksonville State: (-255) | Eastern Michigan: (+205) Spread: Jacksonville State: -6.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan: +6.5 (-112)

Jacksonville State: -6.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan: +6.5 (-112) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Jacksonville State vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has posted one win against the spread this year.

Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread this year.

Eastern Michigan is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

Eastern Michigan and its opponent have yet to hit the over this season.

Jacksonville State vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (56.6%)

Jacksonville State vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread

Jacksonville State is favored by 6.5 points over Eastern Michigan. Jacksonville State is -110 to cover the spread, with Eastern Michigan being -112.

Jacksonville State vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under

Jacksonville State versus Eastern Michigan on September 23 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Jacksonville State vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan reveal Jacksonville State as the favorite (-255) and Eastern Michigan as the underdog (+205).

Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jacksonville State 27.3 49 15.7 15 58.0 0 3 Eastern Michigan 19.3 115 21.7 58 49.0 0 3

Bet $5 on Gamecocks vs. Eagles and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.