2023 Jacksonville State Football Odds and Schedule

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are 5-2 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Jacksonville State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 UTEP August 26 W 17-14 Miners (-1.5) 54.5 1 East Tennessee State September 2 W 49-3 - - 2 @ Coastal Carolina September 9 L 30-16 Chanticleers (-13.5) 61.5 4 Eastern Michigan September 23 W 21-0 Gamecocks (-6.5) 51.5 5 @ Sam Houston September 28 W 35-28 - - 6 @ Middle Tennessee October 4 W 45-30 Blue Raiders (-3) 51.5 7 Liberty October 10 L 31-13 Flames (-6.5) 58.5 View Full Table

Jacksonville State Last Game

The Gamecocks get ready for their next game after a 31-13 loss to the Liberty Flames in their last game. In that game against the Flames, Logan Smothers had 115 yards on 8-of-18 passing (44.4%) for the Gamecocks, with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 13 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the running game, Anwar Lewis totaled 81 rushing yards on 15 carries (5.4 yards per carry). He added one catch for 19 yards. Perry Carter Jr. reeled in five balls for 83 yards (averaging 16.6 per catch) against the Flames.

Jacksonville State Betting Insights

The Gamecocks have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

