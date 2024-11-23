Jacksonville Jaguars Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

As of Nov. 22, the Jacksonville Jaguars' moneyline odds of winning the Super Bowl put them at +100000.

Jaguars Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000)

+100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4500 (Bet $100 to win $4,500)

+4500 (Bet $100 to win $4,500) Odds to Win the AFC South: +28000 (Bet $100 to win $28,000)

Jaguars Stats Insights

With 290.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 413.7 yards allowed per game on defense (worst), the Jaguars have been struggling on both sides of the ball this season.

The Jaguars own the 23rd-ranked scoring offense this year (18.9 points per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking third-worst with 28.7 points allowed per game.

It's been a difficult stretch for Jacksonville in terms of throwing the football and defending the pass, ranking fifth-worst in passing offense (189.2 passing yards per game) and second-worst in passing defense (278.3 passing yards per game allowed) in 2024.

From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars rank 25th in the NFL with 101.6 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 26th in rushing yards allowed per contest (135.5).

It's been a tough stretch for Jacksonville in terms of third-down rate (third-worst in third-down percentage at 31.9%) and fourth-worst in third-down percentage allowed (44.8%) in 2024.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense in terms of yards per play that ranks second-worst in the NFL (6.3 yards per play allowed), the Jaguars have played better offensively, ranking 18th in the NFL by putting up 5.6 yards per play.

Jacksonville has the fourth-worst turnover margin in the league at -8, forcing eight turnovers (26th in NFL) while turning it over 16 times (25th in NFL).

Jaguars Betting Insights

The Jaguars are 24th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+100000), but only 26th according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Jaguars' Super Bowl odds down from +4500 at the start of the season to +100000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the fourth-biggest change.

The Jaguars have a 0.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Jaguars Leaders

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 2,004 yards (222.7 ypg) to lead Jacksonville, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 113 rushing yards on 25 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Tank Bigsby has carried the ball 95 times for a team-high 519 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s 689 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 63 times and has registered 42 catches and five touchdowns.

Evan Engram has hauled in 36 receptions totaling 291 yards, finding the end zone one time.

Travon Walker has 7.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 9.0 TFL and 40 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 59 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

