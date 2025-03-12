Jackson State vs Florida A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Jackson State Tigers (14-17, 14-4 SWAC) and the No. 7 seed Florida A&M Rattlers (14-16, 10-8 SWAC) face off in the SWAC tournament Wednesday at Gateway Center Arena, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jackson State win (63.3%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Wednesday's Jackson State-Florida A&M spread (Jackson State -4.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Jackson State has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Florida A&M is 22-6-0 ATS this year.

Jackson State (4-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (50%) than Florida A&M (12-5) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (70.6%).

At home, the Tigers sport a better record against the spread (7-2-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (11-10-0).

The Rattlers have performed better against the spread at home (9-1-0) than on the road (12-5-0) this season.

Jackson State has 12 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Florida A&M's SWAC record against the spread is 16-3-0.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Jackson State has won in 12, or 85.7%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -194 or shorter on the moneyline.

Florida A&M has won six of the 17 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35.3%).

The Rattlers are 3-8 (winning only 27.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Jackson State has a 66% chance of walking away with the win.

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Jackson State has been outscored by 4.5 points per game (scoring 71.3 per game to rank 253rd in college basketball while giving up 75.8 per outing to rank 288th in college basketball) and has a -139 scoring differential overall.

Shannon Grant ranks 896th in college basketball with a team-high 10.8 points per game.

Florida A&M has been outscored by 2.8 points per game (posting 72 points per game, 235th in college basketball, while conceding 74.8 per outing, 265th in college basketball) and has a -84 scoring differential.

Sterling Young's 17 points per game leads Florida A&M and ranks 109th in the country.

The Tigers lose the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They collect 32.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 134th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 34 per contest.

Romelle Mansel averages seven rebounds per game (ranking 170th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Rattlers lose the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. They record 30.4 rebounds per game, 279th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.9.

Roderick Coffee III averages 3.9 rebounds per game (1084th in college basketball) to lead the Rattlers.

Jackson State ranks 327th in college basketball by averaging 88.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 207th in college basketball, allowing 94.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Rattlers rank 264th in college basketball with 92.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 263rd defensively with 96.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!