Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

In Week 17 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Denver Broncos, who have the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (219.8 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Chase, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming game versus the Broncos.

Chase vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.4

16.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 86.05

86.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.67

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (14th overall), racking up 250.2 fantasy points (16.7 per game).

In his last three games, Chase has compiled 368 yards and three scores on 29 catches (37 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 56.9 fantasy points (19.0 per game) during that stretch.

Chase has posted 91.0 fantasy points (18.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 42 passes on 59 targets for 529 yards and six touchdowns.

The highlight of Chase's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, as he put up 44.4 fantasy points by catching 11 passes (on 17 targets) for 264 yards and three scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Ja'Marr Chase had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he put up just 3.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Broncos Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Broncos have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Denver has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Ja'Marr Chase?