Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is looking at a matchup versus the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL (175.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Chase for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Titans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Chase this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Chase vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 89.71

89.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.68

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

With 224.4 fantasy points in 2024 (17.3 per game), Chase is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and 11th overall.

In his last three games, Chase has compiled 65.2 total fantasy points (21.7 per game), reeling in 27 balls (on 40 targets) for 338 yards and five touchdowns.

Chase has amassed 645 receiving yards and eight scores on 45 catches (68 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 113.9 points (22.8 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Chase's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, as he tallied 44.4 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Ja'Marr Chase had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he posted just 3.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Titans have given up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Tennessee this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Titans this season.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one TD against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Ja'Marr Chase? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.