J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

J.K. Dobbins and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Atlanta Falcons and their 19th-ranked run defense (127.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Dobbins vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.78

32.78 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.38

7.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Dobbins is currently the 13th-ranked player in fantasy (35th overall), with 138.0 total fantasy points (12.5 per game).

During his last three games, Dobbins has delivered 29.3 total fantasy points (9.8 per game), rushing the ball 32 times for 146 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 27 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).

Dobbins has put up 64.6 fantasy points (12.9 per game) over his last five games, running for 288 yards with five touchdowns on 63 carries. He has also contributed 58 yards on 13 catches (18 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Dobbins' fantasy season was a Week 9 performance against the Cleveland Browns, when he put up 22.5 fantasy points (14 receptions, 85 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, J.K. Dobbins delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (5.4 points) in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, running for 44 yards on 15 carries with three catches for 10 yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Falcons have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Falcons have given up three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

Atlanta has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Falcons have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Atlanta has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The Falcons have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of five players have run for at least one touchdown versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

