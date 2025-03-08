FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Islanders vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The New York Islanders will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Sharks Game Info

  • New York Islanders (28-26-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-38-9)
  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-184)Sharks (+152)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (53.8%)

Islanders vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +136.

Islanders vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Islanders versus Sharks on March 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.

Islanders vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Sharks, New York is the favorite at -184, and San Jose is +152 playing at home.

