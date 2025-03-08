Islanders vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The New York Islanders will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Sharks Game Info

New York Islanders (28-26-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-38-9)

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-184) Sharks (+152) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (53.8%)

Islanders vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +136.

Islanders vs Sharks Over/Under

Islanders versus Sharks on March 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.

Islanders vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Sharks, New York is the favorite at -184, and San Jose is +152 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!