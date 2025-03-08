NHL
Islanders vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8
The New York Islanders will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Saturday.
Islanders vs Sharks Game Info
- New York Islanders (28-26-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-38-9)
- Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-184)
|Sharks (+152)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (53.8%)
Islanders vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +136.
Islanders vs Sharks Over/Under
- Islanders versus Sharks on March 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.
Islanders vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Sharks, New York is the favorite at -184, and San Jose is +152 playing at home.