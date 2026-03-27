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NHL

Islanders vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Islanders vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the New York Islanders taking on the Florida Panthers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Panthers Game Info

  • New York Islanders (41-27-5) vs. Florida Panthers (35-33-3)
  • Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-176)Panthers (+146)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (63.3%)

Islanders vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +142.

Islanders vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The over/under for Islanders-Panthers on March 28 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Islanders vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Florida is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -176 favorite at home.

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