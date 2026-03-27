Islanders vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the New York Islanders taking on the Florida Panthers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Panthers Game Info

New York Islanders (41-27-5) vs. Florida Panthers (35-33-3)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-176) Panthers (+146) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (63.3%)

Islanders vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +142.

Islanders vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for Islanders-Panthers on March 28 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Islanders vs Panthers Moneyline

Florida is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -176 favorite at home.

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