Islanders vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

On Tuesday in the NHL, the New York Islanders are playing the Carolina Hurricanes.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Hurricanes Game Info

New York Islanders (43-33-5) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (52-22-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-122) Hurricanes (+102) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (51.2%)

Islanders vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are +176 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -220.

Islanders vs Hurricanes Over/Under

The over/under for the Islanders versus Hurricanes game on April 14 has been set at 6.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Hurricanes Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Hurricanes, New York is the favorite at -122, and Carolina is +102 playing on the road.

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