NHL
Islanders vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14
On Tuesday in the NHL, the New York Islanders are playing the Carolina Hurricanes.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Islanders vs Hurricanes Game Info
- New York Islanders (43-33-5) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (52-22-7)
- Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Hurricanes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-122)
|Hurricanes (+102)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (51.2%)
Islanders vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are +176 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -220.
Islanders vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- The over/under for the Islanders versus Hurricanes game on April 14 has been set at 6.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.
Islanders vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Hurricanes, New York is the favorite at -122, and Carolina is +102 playing on the road.