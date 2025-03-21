Islanders vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Calgary Flames.

Islanders vs Flames Game Info

New York Islanders (32-28-8) vs. Calgary Flames (32-25-11)

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-137) Flames (+114) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (60.2%)

Prediction: Islanders win (60.2%)

Islanders vs Flames Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Islanders are +176 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -220.

Islanders vs Flames Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Flames on March 22, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Islanders vs Flames Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Flames reveal New York as the favorite (-137) and Calgary as the underdog (+114) on the road.

