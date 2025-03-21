FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Islanders vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Calgary Flames.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Flames Game Info

  • New York Islanders (32-28-8) vs. Calgary Flames (32-25-11)
  • Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-137)Flames (+114)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (60.2%)

Islanders vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Islanders are +176 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -220.

Islanders vs Flames Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Flames on March 22, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Islanders vs Flames Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Flames reveal New York as the favorite (-137) and Calgary as the underdog (+114) on the road.

