Islanders vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

The NHL slate on Sunday includes the New York Islanders facing the Anaheim Ducks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Ducks Game Info

New York Islanders (28-26-7) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-28-7)

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-120) Ducks (+100) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (62.7%)

Islanders vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -245 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +198.

Islanders vs Ducks Over/Under

Islanders versus Ducks on March 9 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Islanders vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Ducks, New York is the favorite at -120, and Anaheim is +100 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!