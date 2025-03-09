FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Islanders vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Sunday includes the New York Islanders facing the Anaheim Ducks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Ducks Game Info

  • New York Islanders (28-26-7) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-28-7)
  • Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-120)Ducks (+100)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (62.7%)

Islanders vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -245 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +198.

Islanders vs Ducks Over/Under

  • Islanders versus Ducks on March 9 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Islanders vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Ducks, New York is the favorite at -120, and Anaheim is +100 playing at home.

