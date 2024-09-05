Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco will be up against the team with last season's 14th-ranked run defense, the Baltimore Ravens (109.4 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday.

Considering Pacheco for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Ravens? We've got stats and info for you below.

Pacheco vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Day: September 5, 2024

September 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.87

10.87 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.25

66.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.88

12.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Pacheco 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 17th at his position and 51st overall, Pacheco picked up 169.9 fantasy points (12.1 per game) last year.

Pacheco picked up 22.5 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 130 yards; 7 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season, in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pacheco accumulated 21.8 fantasy points in Week 4 versus the New York Jets (20 carries, 115 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 43 yards) in his second-best game last year.

In his worst game of the season, Pacheco ended up with 3.7 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 40 yards. That happened in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos.

Pacheco accumulated 5.4 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 23 yards; 4 receptions, 31 yards -- in Week 1 versus the Detroit Lions, his second-worst performance of the season.

Ravens Defensive Performance

In last season's action, Baltimore did not allow a quarterback to record more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Ravens gave up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Baltimore allowed two or more touchdown passes to four opposing QBs.

Versus the Ravens last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Baltimore gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Ravens last season, 17 players caught a TD pass.

Baltimore allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

Looking at run defense, the Ravens gave up more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.

Against Baltimore last season, six players ran for at least one TD.

Last year, the Ravens didn't allow any opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

