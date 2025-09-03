Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Los Angeles Chargers -- whose rushing defense was ranked 14th in the NFL last year (117.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Pacheco for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Chargers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Isiah Pacheco Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.99

59.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.62

13.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 271st overall and 58th at his position, Pacheco picked up 44.9 fantasy points (6.4 per game) in 2024.

In his best performance last year, Pacheco finished with 13.8 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 33 yards. That was in Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Pacheco picked up 11.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 19 carries, 90 yards; 5 receptions, 21 yards.

Pacheco accumulated 1.2 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 7 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 4 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his second-worst performance of the season -- Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Pacheco had 1.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 18 yards.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles surrendered over 300 passing yards to just one QB last season.

The Chargers gave up at least one passing touchdown to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Los Angeles allowed two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Chargers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to just two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Los Angeles gave up over 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

The Chargers allowed 21 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Los Angeles allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, four players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Chargers last season.

In terms of run defense, Los Angeles allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players last season.

In the ground game, no player rushed for multiple TDs versus the Chargers last year.

Want more data and analysis on Isiah Pacheco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.