Isaiah Likely 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Isaiah Likely is the 19th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after putting up 81.7 fantasy points a year ago (13th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Baltimore Ravens player, continue reading.
Isaiah Likely Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Likely's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|81.7
|185
|13
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|67.1
|165
|13
Isaiah Likely 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Likely posted a season-high 17.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: nine receptions, 111 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|17.1
|12
|9
|111
|1
|Week 2
|Raiders
|2.6
|3
|2
|26
|0
|Week 3
|@Cowboys
|0.4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 4
|Bills
|2.6
|2
|1
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Bengals
|13.3
|3
|3
|13
|2
|Week 6
|Commanders
|2.7
|4
|2
|27
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|1.7
|4
|2
|17
|0
Isaiah Likely vs. Other Ravens Receivers
The Ravens, who ranked third in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 46.3% of the time while running the football 53.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how Likely's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Isaiah Likely
|58
|42
|477
|6
|13
|Zay Flowers
|116
|74
|1059
|4
|7
|Rashod Bateman
|72
|45
|756
|9
|8
|Mark Andrews
|69
|55
|673
|11
|15
