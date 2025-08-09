FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Isaiah Likely 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Isaiah Likely 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Isaiah Likely is the 19th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after putting up 81.7 fantasy points a year ago (13th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Baltimore Ravens player, continue reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Isaiah Likely Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Likely's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points81.718513
2025 Projected Fantasy Points67.116513

Isaiah Likely 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Likely posted a season-high 17.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: nine receptions, 111 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Chiefs17.11291111
Week 2Raiders2.632260
Week 3@Cowboys0.41140
Week 4Bills2.621260
Week 5@Bengals13.333132
Week 6Commanders2.742270
Week 7@Buccaneers1.742170

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Isaiah Likely vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens, who ranked third in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 46.3% of the time while running the football 53.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how Likely's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Isaiah Likely5842477613
Zay Flowers11674105947
Rashod Bateman724575698
Mark Andrews69556731115

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Isaiah Likely? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup