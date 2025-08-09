Isaiah Likely 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Isaiah Likely is the 19th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after putting up 81.7 fantasy points a year ago (13th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Baltimore Ravens player, continue reading.

Isaiah Likely Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Likely's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 81.7 185 13 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 67.1 165 13

Isaiah Likely 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Likely posted a season-high 17.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: nine receptions, 111 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 17.1 12 9 111 1 Week 2 Raiders 2.6 3 2 26 0 Week 3 @Cowboys 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 4 Bills 2.6 2 1 26 0 Week 5 @Bengals 13.3 3 3 13 2 Week 6 Commanders 2.7 4 2 27 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1.7 4 2 17 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Isaiah Likely vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens, who ranked third in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 46.3% of the time while running the football 53.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how Likely's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Isaiah Likely 58 42 477 6 13 Zay Flowers 116 74 1059 4 7 Rashod Bateman 72 45 756 9 8 Mark Andrews 69 55 673 11 15

Want more data and analysis on Isaiah Likely? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.