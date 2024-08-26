Isaiah Likely 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely was the 20th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) coming into 2024, and put up 17.1 points last week. Want to know more? See below for further stats and fantasy projections.
Isaiah Likely Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Likely's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|71.1
|200
|17
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|69.2
|184
|19
Isaiah Likely 2023 Game-by-Game
Likely accumulated 16.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 42 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|17.1
|12
|9
|111
|1
Isaiah Likely vs. Other Ravens Receivers
The Ravens threw the ball on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Likely's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Isaiah Likely
|40
|30
|411
|5
|7
|Zay Flowers
|108
|77
|858
|5
|13
|Mark Andrews
|61
|45
|544
|6
|14
|Nelson Agholor
|45
|35
|381
|4
|7
