Isaiah Likely 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely was the 20th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) coming into 2024, and put up 17.1 points last week. Want to know more? See below for further stats and fantasy projections.

Isaiah Likely Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Likely's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 71.1 200 17 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 69.2 184 19

Isaiah Likely 2023 Game-by-Game

Likely accumulated 16.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 42 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 17.1 12 9 111 1

Isaiah Likely vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens threw the ball on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Likely's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Isaiah Likely 40 30 411 5 7 Zay Flowers 108 77 858 5 13 Mark Andrews 61 45 544 6 14 Nelson Agholor 45 35 381 4 7

