Is Chris Hogan Taking Over or Under 5.5 Wins for the New England Patriots in 2024?

For the first time since 2000, the New England Patriots will head into a season without Bill Belichick as the head coach, and questions surround how his replacement, Jerod Mayo, will fare in his place.

The team isn't just losing a six-time Super Bowl Champion coach, but the Pats also face major question marks at the quarterback position as they traded 2023 starter Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Wednesday's episode of Up & Adams, Super Bowl Champion wide receiver Chris Hogan gave his prediction for whether he thinks his former team is going over or under its 5.5-win total set at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here's the clip discussed above:

O/U 5.5 wins for the #Patriots in Jerod Mayo's first season as the HC?? @FDSportsbook



2x SB Champ @ChrisHogan_15 is taking the OVER for his guy 🗣️@jerod_mayo51 @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/ZeIXUWAyWa — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 11, 2024

Do you agree with Hogan's prediction for the Patriots in 2024?

