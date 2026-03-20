Iowa State vs Tennessee State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones (27-7) play the No. 15 Tennessee State Tigers (23-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Tennessee State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 2:50 p.m. ET

2:50 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Iowa State vs. Tennessee State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (90.2%)

Before placing a bet on Friday's Iowa State-Tennessee State spread (Iowa State -24.5) or over/under (148.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

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Iowa State vs. Tennessee State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 20-14-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee State has compiled an 18-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

Tennessee State covers the spread when it is a 24.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Iowa State covers as a favorite of 24.5 or more (42.9%).

In home games, the Cyclones sport a better record against the spread (9-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-5-0).

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-5-0). On the road, it is .625 (10-6-0).

Iowa State vs. Tennessee State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been the moneyline favorite in 27 games this season and has come away with the win 22 times (81.5%) in those contests.

The Cyclones have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -10000 or better.

Tennessee State is 7-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 63.6% of those games).

The Tigers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +3000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 99% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa State vs. Tennessee State Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State is outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game with a +566 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.8 points per game (52nd in college basketball) and gives up 65.1 per contest (11th in college basketball).

Milan Momcilovic is 147th in the nation with a team-leading 17.1 points per game.

Tennessee State outscores opponents by 7.2 points per game (posting 80.5 points per game, 74th in college basketball, and giving up 73.3 per outing, 161st in college basketball) and has a +230 scoring differential.

Aaron Nkrumah leads Tennessee State, recording 17.5 points per game (125th in college basketball).

The Cyclones win the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. They are grabbing 32.3 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.4 per outing.

Joshua Jefferson is 102nd in college basketball action with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Cyclones.

The Tigers are 60th in college basketball at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's four more than the 30.4 their opponents average.

Jalen Pitre tops the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball).

Iowa State ranks 21st in college basketball by averaging 106.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is seventh in college basketball, allowing 84.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Tigers rank 151st in college basketball averaging 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 51st, allowing 90 points per 100 possessions.

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