Iowa State vs Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 2 seed Iowa State Cyclones (28-7) and the No. 7 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-13) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Enterprise Center, starting at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Game time: 2:45 p.m. ET

2:45 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Iowa State vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (70.5%)

To help you make an informed wager on Iowa State-Kentucky matchup (in which Iowa State is a 4.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 146.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Sunday's game.

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Iowa State vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has put together a 21-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kentucky has put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Iowa State (18-10) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (64.3%) than Kentucky (4-5) does as the underdog (44.4%).

The Cyclones have done a better job covering the spread in home games (9-8-0) than they have in road tilts (5-5-0).

Against the spread, the Wildcats have an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (9-9-0 record) and away (5-5-0).

Iowa State vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been victorious in 23, or 82.1%, of the 28 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cyclones have a mark of 20-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -215 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. Kentucky has finished 2-9 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, the Wildcats have a record of 2-7 (22.2%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 68.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

At 80.3 points scored per game and 68.3 points conceded last season, Iowa State was 34th in the country offensively and 61st on defense.

Iowa State collected 32.7 rebounds per game and conceded 28.3 boards last year, ranking 142nd and 31st, respectively, in the country.

With 15 assists per game last season, Iowa State was 77th in the country.

Iowa State was 232nd in the country in turnovers per game (11.6) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last year.

Kentucky sported a top-25 offense last season, ranking seventh-best in college basketball with 84.4 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 315th with 77.2 points allowed per contest.

Kentucky pulled down 34.1 boards per game (63rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.1 rebounds per contest (239th-ranked).

With 16.9 assists per game, Kentucky was 17th-best in college basketball in the category.

Kentucky committed 10.4 turnovers per game (108th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 9.9 turnovers per contest (312th-ranked).

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