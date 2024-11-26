Iowa State vs Dayton Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 26

The Dayton Flyers (5-1) will host the Iowa State Cyclones (3-1) after winning five home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Dayton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Arena: Lahaina Civic Center

Iowa State vs. Dayton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (62.1%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Iowa State-Dayton outing (in which Iowa State is a 9.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 142.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Iowa State vs. Dayton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State went 26-11-0 ATS last season.

Dayton covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread last year.

Iowa State covered the spread when it was a 9.5-point favorite or more 78.6% of the time last year. That's more often than Dayton covered as an underdog by 9.5 or more (never covered last season).

The Cyclones did a better job covering the spread in home games (14-4-0) last season than they did in road games (7-3-0).

The Flyers were better against the spread on the road (7-4-0) than at home (6-8-0) last season.

Iowa State vs. Dayton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State was favored on the moneyline 22 total times last season. It finished 18-4 in those games.

The Cyclones won all nine games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.

Last season, Dayton won five out of the eight games in which it was the underdog.

The Flyers played as an underdog of +340 or more once last season and lost that game.

Iowa State has an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Dayton Head-to-Head Comparison

The 30.6 rebounds per game the Flyers averaged ranked 276th in the nation. Their opponents grabbed 30 per contest.

The Flyers averaged 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in college basketball), and gave up 91.9 points per 100 possessions (144th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!