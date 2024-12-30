Iowa State vs Colorado Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Iowa State Cyclones (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) on December 30, 2024. The Cyclones will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Buffaloes, winners of four straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Arena: CU Events Center

Iowa State vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (53.1%)

Before making a wager on Monday's Iowa State-Colorado spread (Iowa State -10.5) or total (147.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Iowa State vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Colorado has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's less often than Colorado covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (50%).

The Cyclones did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (14-4-0) last season than they did in road games (7-3-0).

The Buffaloes' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .529 (9-8-0). On the road, it was .364 (4-7-0).

Iowa State vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline favorite five times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Cyclones have been a -521 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Colorado has been the moneyline underdog three total times this season. Colorado has finished 1-2 in those games.

The Buffaloes have played as a moneyline underdog of +385 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 83.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State averages 88.5 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (47th in college basketball). It has a +252 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 23.0 points per game.

Keshon Gilbert's 16.5 points per game lead Iowa State and rank 141st in the nation.

Colorado outscores opponents by 8.3 points per game (posting 76.7 points per game, 165th in college basketball, and giving up 68.4 per contest, 111th in college basketball) and has a +92 scoring differential.

Julian Hammond III is ranked 478th in the country with a team-high 13.1 points per game.

The Cyclones win the rebound battle by 7.7 boards on average. They record 33.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 144th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.2 per contest.

Joshua Jefferson tops the team with 8.4 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball play).

The Buffaloes win the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. They record 34.9 rebounds per game, 85th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.7.

Trevor Baskin is 230th in the country with 6.5 rebounds per game, leading the Buffaloes.

Iowa State ranks second in college basketball by averaging 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 40th in college basketball, allowing 83.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Buffaloes' 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 134th in college basketball, and the 87.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 113th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!