Iowa State vs Cincinnati Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (23-8, 13-7 Big 12) and the No. 13 seed Cincinnati Bearcats (18-14, 7-13 Big 12) square off in the Big 12 tournament Wednesday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (74.4%)

Before placing a wager on Wednesday's Iowa State-Cincinnati spread (Iowa State -8.5) or total (135.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Cincinnati has covered 16 times in 32 games with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Iowa State (9-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (47.4%) than Cincinnati (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Against the spread, the Cyclones have fared worse when playing at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

This year, the Bearcats are 7-10-0 at home against the spread (.412 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

Iowa State is 13-8-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Cincinnati's Big 12 record against the spread is 10-11-0.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has won in 17, or 81%, of the 21 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cyclones have a mark of 10-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -400 or better on the moneyline.

Cincinnati has a 1-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 12.5% of those games).

The Bearcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +310 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 80% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +390 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.1 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per contest (54th in college basketball).

Curtis Jones ranks 109th in college basketball with a team-high 17 points per game.

Cincinnati's +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 71 points per game (264th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per outing (25th in college basketball).

Jizzle James paces Cincinnati, recording 12.7 points per game (579th in college basketball).

The Cyclones are 141st in the country at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 28.6 their opponents average.

Joshua Jefferson paces the Cyclones with 7.5 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball action).

The Bearcats rank 183rd in the country at 32 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 more than the 29.6 their opponents average.

Dillon Mitchell is 208th in college basketball with 6.7 rebounds per game, leading the Bearcats.

Iowa State ranks 52nd in college basketball with 101.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in college basketball defensively with 85.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bearcats rank 215th in college basketball averaging 94.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 35th, allowing 87.1 points per 100 possessions.

